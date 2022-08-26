Queen Elizabeth warned ‘not to travel’ before UK’s historic changes

The Queen might choose a new Prime Minister at Balmoral.

The new PM will have to travel 1,000 miles to meet Her Majesty.

The Queen has been advised not to travel.

According to reports, the Queen has been instructed to forgo travel in advance of significant changes in the United Kingdom.

A source told that the 96-year-old monarch might choose a new Prime Minister (PM) at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace for the first time ever.

Additionally, the new PM will have to travel a total of 1,000 miles to meet the Queen at Balmoral for the ceremonial marking the transfer of power.

Her Majesty won’t let the choice of Boris Johnson’s replacement interfere with her trip with Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, in the meantime.

The insider said, “The Queen has now been advised not to travel.” The Queen, however, is obviously free to make her own decisions; as seen by her third appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee, she enjoys surprises.

The insider continued, “There are some aspects of her duty that Prince Charles can carry out on her behalf, but the Queen is keen that she picks the Prime Minister.

The Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral, therefore it might not be the best idea to make the Queen drive 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour stay.

