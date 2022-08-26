Queen Elizabeth wishes her relative on his 78th birthday

The Duke of Gloucester celebrates his 78th birthday today.

He is the cousin of the Queen and a full-time employee of the Royal Family.

Queen has wished him a happy birthday via her official Twitter account.

Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today! pic.twitter.com/AfndRp3n7M — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 26, 2022

The Duke of Gloucester is a full-time employee of the Royal Family and the cousin of the Queen. In addition to taking part in several official responsibilities and engagements each year that represent his personal interests and charitable causes, he supports the queen in local, national, and international events.

Each year, he performs a sizable number of public tasks and attends hundreds of important events in the UK and abroad.

More than 150 charities and organizations are connected to the Duke. His patronage is a reflection of his professional and personal interests, which include veterans’ issues, heritage preservation, and the built environment.

The Duke is a patron or president of numerous organizations and charities that support a wide range of causes and passions.

