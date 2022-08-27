Resident Evil season cancelled by Netflix after it failed to perform well in top 10

Netflix has cancelled the second season of the zombie horror show.

The series debuted at number two but fell out of Netflix’s Top 10 after just three weeks.

The latest Resident Evil instalment received a disappointing 55% rating from reviewers and a 27% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season of Resident Evil, an action horror series largely based on the iconic video game brand has been cancelled by Netflix.

According to rumours, the decision was made after the July 14 debut of the series did not perform particularly well in Netflix’s Top 10.

The show premiered at number two with a respectable 72,7 million hours viewed.

Netflix gathered an engaging and varied ensemble for Resident Evil, with the intention of working with them in the future.

The streamer is already doing so with one of the actors, Paola Nez, who features in the upcoming Netflix series Fall of the House of Usher and the Netflix Latin American film Fuga De Reinas.

Despite the cancellation of the horror show, Netflix’s genre offerings include Stranger Things, Arcane, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone, Vikings: Valhalla, Sweet Tooth, Black Mirror, and the smash hit The Sandman, which is set to be renewed.

