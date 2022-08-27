Rhea Kapoor gives pet name to Sonam Kapoor and Anand’s baby

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy arrived home yesterday.

Anil Kapoor greeted the paparazzi and was geared up to welcome his grandson.

Rhea Kapoor shared a video of how they welcomed baby Kapoor Ahoja.

Yesterday was an exceptional day for the Kapoor’s as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s child kid got back interestingly after his birth.

The energy and satisfaction on Anil Kapoor’s face was very apparent as he emerged from his home, welcomed the paparazzi and was outfitted to invite his grandson.

We provided you with a brief look at how there was an aarti performed for the entertainer and her child prior to going into the house while Anand held the child. Also, presently Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the video of how they invited child Kapoor Ahuja.

In the video that Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share, we can see the whole house embellished with yellow and blue inflatables.

The house looked delightful with this stylistic layout. There was likewise a standard of ‘welcome home’ set up at the entry and a wall with ‘Child Kapoor Ahuja’ composed on it.

Indeed, even the inflatables had ‘Child Kapoor Ahuja’ composed on it.

There were some bloom designs too in the room. Be that as it may, what grabbed our eye was the pet name Rhea has given to Sonam’s child. Sharing these accounts Rhea composed, ‘welcome home our Simba’.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja showed up with their child kid at the Kapoor chateau yesterday. After their appearance, Anil and Anand appropriated desserts to the media and staff individuals.

In the mean time, in the September issue of Vogue magazine, Sonam will be sharing her considerations on being a first-time parent, parenthood and the sky is the limit from there.

As the Neerja entertainer invited her dear baby with hubby Anand Ahuja, the magazine shared a short passage from her meeting on their authority virtual entertainment space.

Looking at changing needs as a mom, Sonam was cited saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a break after the arrival of AK versus AK in which she played herself.

She was recently found in The Zoya Factor and is set to get back in the saddle with the wrongdoing spine chiller film Blind which will show up on OTT.

