Rihanna & ASAP Rocky keeping a low profile since their son’s birth.

Hollywood power couple is adjusting to parenthood.

Rihanna isn’t rushing to shed her baby weight.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have maintained a low profile in an effort to keep him “out of the spotlight,” since their son was born.

According to a source, the Hollywood power couple is adjusting to parenthood “well” and “rarely leaves” their infant’s side.

The source said that the rapper, 33, and the Diamonds hitmaker, 34, are “being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety.”

The source continued, “They really just want to keep him out of the public eye for the time being.” They both are incredibly grateful and ecstatic.

After giving birth to her son in May of this year, the insider continued by saying that the new mother is taking her time to recover.

Rihanna isn’t rushing to shed her baby weight. She doesn’t feel pressure to shed weight quickly because she has truly accepted her body, according to the source.

Rihanna is a workaholic, so it’s good to see her putting motherhood first, the outlet said.

The singer’s upcoming album has “taken a back seat,” according to a previous source who told Hollywood Life that she is concentrating on her relationship with the rapper and her son.

The source stated that she “will always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

“Rihanna has prioritized her relationship with ASAP Rocky and her unborn child.”