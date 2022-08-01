Rohit Shetty will begin filming Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty has got Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together as Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Suchiran exclusively confirmed that a female cop will soon make an entry in his universe.

Rohit Shetty is the trailblazer of what can be term the very first artistic universe of Indian film. The hit machine, who is among the best overseers of current time, has Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar together as Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi for the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

While his Cirkus with Ranveer Singh is good to go for a delivery on December 23, Rohit in an elite meeting illuminates that the prep work for Singham 3 has previously started.

“We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out and out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date,” says Rohit, without uncovering into some other subtleties.

Pulling off a multi-starrer in the present time is troublesome and Rohit demands that for him, it isn’t as troublesome an undertaking as his entertainers have total confidence in his range of abilities.

“Ajay sir and Akshay sir come from an old school, where they believe in doing multiple hero films. Ranveer has the faith that I will present him in the right way.

I never faced the problem in making such cinema, but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films. They should leave their insecurity behind, otherwise, it will be difficult for the producers to make big scale films.

After 2 years, again the content films will work. But for the next 2 to 3 years, it’s going to be the thing to make big scale films in the right way with multiple heroes. Big scale is what the audience will come and watch,” makes sense of Rohit.

During Sooryavanshi advancements, Rohit had only affirmed that a female cop will before long make a passage in his universe. Goad him for a report on something very similar and he closes down, “Indeed, the female cop film is intended to occur and it will work out.”

In the interim, Rohit’s forthcoming tasks incorporate Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

Peruse our selective itemized interview with the hit machine here, where he examined his image, the film that is working and, surprisingly, analyzed the way forward for the Hindi Film Industry.

