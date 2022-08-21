Salma, the ghostly wife of the king of Morocco, is a mystery

King Mohammed VI and Princess Lalla Salma tied the knot in 20o2

The couple, who met in 1999 when Salma was a student of engineering, developed a close relationship before getting married two years later.

Salma was the first queen in the history of Morocco to be kept in the public and media eye.

In 2017, the royal who had devotedly worked for the empowerment of women vanished overnight.

In 2019, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travelled to see the King, Salma was nowhere to be found.

Salma is still referred to as a “Ghost Princess”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met King Mohammed VI during their 2019 visit to Morocco, but Princess Salma was nowhere to be found.

Netty Leistra, a royal journalist, told Royal Central: “I think Salma had a very hard job trying to be the first visible wife of a Moroccan king.

“There is quite an age gap too. Salma did some good things and of course, gave birth to two children.

“I always thought she did rather well.

“I guess that if the news is correct about the divorce, they will give her a nice big house and all the money she needs so that she won’t say anything about it.

“But I think it is rather sad if it is true.”

