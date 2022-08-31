Asghari showers love on Spears as her track runs longest

Sam Asghari referred to Britney Spears as a “lioness” after her collaboration with Elton John.

The song, Hold Me Closer, became the “longest-running song at No. 1 in the world by a female singer”.

Sam Asghari referred to Britney Spears as a “lioness” after her latest collaboration with Elton John reportedly became the “longest-running song at No. 1 in the world by a female singer.”

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring actor shared a picture of the Toxic hit-maker with “Worldwide iTunes song chart” featuring her song Hold Me Closer on top spot.

“Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John earns the longest running song at #1 in the world,” it said on top of the picture.

“By a female artist in 2022,” the statement added. “Spending 5 days on top of the iTunes chart.”

Gushing over his wifey’s success, Asghari captioned the post, “This is why I call you lioness.”

The track, which is an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, marks Spears’ return to the music industry following the conclusion of her conservatory training in 2021.

This is the first song released by the pop star since her 2016 album Glory’s single Slumber Party.

Shortly after the song’s release, Asghari rushed to the photo-sharing app to tell the world how proud he is to be a husband.

“Proud husband moment! I will be listening to this all night!” Asghari wrote alongside an image of album cover and a reel of the song playing through his car’s sound system.

In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary singer also showered love on Spears saying she “sang fantastically.”

“I said, ‘She was brilliant when she started so I think she can.’ And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did,” John told the outlet.

