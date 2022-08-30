Serena Williams changes her mind to retire quickly

Meghan Markle releases her podcast Archetypes.

At first it was ambiguous regarding her retirement.

However, her career as a pro is now coming to an end.

Nearly a week after being interviewed by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, on her podcast Archetypes, Serena Williams appears to have reconsidered her decision to retire.

After making it to the second round of the US Open on Monday, Serena Williams stated that she was “keeping ambiguous” about her planned retirement from tennis.

“I guess I’ve been very hazy about it. I’ll be evasive because you never know “After defeating Danka Kovinic 6-3, the 40-year-old stated.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams declared earlier this month that she was “developing away” from tennis and that her 27-year career as a pro was coming to an end.

Last Tuesday saw the long-awaited debut of Meghan’s podcast, which featured tennis legend Serena Williams as its first guest.

