Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will film for Atlee’s “Jawan”

The actor is currently in Chennai shooting for Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee.

The film will also star South actress Nayanthara in the lead.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama, Zero in 2018.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is having some fantastic luck nowadays! The entertainer who was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s heartfelt show film, Zero of every 2018, is good to go to get back to the huge screens after a break with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, fans can’t resist the urge to panic.

The entertainer is presently in Chennai at this moment, continuing the shoot of Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee. The projecting and the film has made a monstrous buzz since it has been reported.

The Kuch Hota Hai entertainer will work together with Atlee unexpectedly and the film will likewise star South entertainer Nayanthara leading the pack.

Presently, as per ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan will film for Jawan in Chennai on an extended timetable.

The source said that the entertainer will return to the arrangements of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki a lot later.

Aside from SRK and Nayanthara, the film likewise has Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in critical jobs.

Advertisement

The film is good to go for discharge in venues on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

As of late, Deepika Padukone was likewise spotted with Shah Rukh and Atlee in Chennai, prompting hypotheses that she might have an appearance in the film.

In June, the secret of Jawan was uncovered and the film establishes the vibe for what’s to come, an awesome activity performer.

In the interim, Thalapathy Vijay has additionally joined the arrangements of SRK’s Jawan. A photograph of the entertainer with King Khan from the sets has surfaced on the web.

As per reports, the South whiz is playing an appearance job and he has likewise not charged any expense for his exceptional appearance as he imparts a decent cling to both Atlee and Khan.

All things considered, Thalapathy Vijay as well as purportedly, Vijay Sethupathi will likewise assume key parts in the film.

Advertisement

Also Read See pics of Priyanka Chopra hosting a friend in Los Angeles Priyanka Chopra is one of the top actresses and has become a...