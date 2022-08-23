Shah Rukh Khan requests Aryan Khan’s most recent pics, see reply

Aryan Khan was arrested last year in the drugs-on-cruise case but received clean chit from NCB.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son is reportedly working on an OTT show and has penned a script.

Aryan recently posted photos with siblings Suhana and Abram on Instagram.

Aryan Khan likes to stay under the radar via virtual entertainment and it was after almost a year that he shared a post on Instagram.

On Monday, Aryan made his presence felt via virtual entertainment when he posted photographs with his kin. He was seen presenting openly with Suhana and Abram.

An inquisitive SRK rushed to ask in remarks for the photos and Aryan answered to him with a diverting remark. “Why don’t I have these picture? Give them to me now,” Shah Rukh Khan had remarked on Aryan’s post. Answering to him Aryan expressed, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years.”

Suhana Khan likewise answered on the photos, expressing gratitude toward Aryan for editing her out from the second picture with Abram.

He hit features last year after he was captured by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the medications on-journey case.

Nonetheless, he got a perfect chit regarding this situation after his name was excluded from the chargesheet recorded by the NCB.

Aryan Khan obviously doesn’t have any desire to confront the camera and is arranging his vocation behind it. Shah Rukh Khan’s child is purportedly dealing with an OTT show, while he has likewise written a content for another undertaking.

While Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for three major deliveries, Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

