Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fights on the speed of the fan daily

Couples may quarrel over anything, and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor confirmed this when he said that he and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor quarrel over a fan’s pace.

Along with his ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani, Shahid recently made an appearance on the eighth episode of the well-known chat programme ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7.

Shahid claimed that he and Mira argue about the “speed of the fan every night” during the show’s famous rapid-fire round.

The actor did add, though, that he is grateful Mira is a part of his life despite such pointless arguments. Speaking openly about Mira, Shahid Kapoor said that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him “Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good.”

On August 25 at 12 a.m., the eighth episode of “Koffee With Karan” Season 7 will be streamable.