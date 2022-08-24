Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor.

Shahid Kapoor is a popular Indian actor. He’s been in movies for 19 years. Kiara Advani is an A-list actress with recent hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani captured many hearts in Kabir Singh. On-screen and offline, they had amazing chemistry. Karan Johar’s infamous gossip programme Koffee With Karan will air Thursday online.

Shahid Kapoor Instagrammed a picture with Kiara Advani. Both looked great in all-white. Kiara wore a white bodycon dress while Shahid wore a white jacket. The shot was taken when they appeared on Karan Johar’s chat programme this year. Shahid captioned the picture, “#KoffeeWithKiara… it’s a thing now… sorry @karanjohar,” hinting Kiara is beginning her own talk show. Karan Johar replied to Shahid. Commentary: “Yes! Hope she doesn’t steal my job “less Kiara Advani replied to Karan’s heartfelt statement. No one can steal @karanjohar’s job, she said. This trio’s lively interplay has us ready to see Koffee With Karan.

The episode of Koffee With Karan, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani premieres digitally on Thursday, 25th of August. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Ram Charan’s next with S. Shankar and Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar gears up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after which he will begin work on his action film.

