Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Shahveer Jafry romantic moments with his wife, bothering fans

Shahveer Jafry romantic moments with his wife, bothering fans

Articles
Advertisement
Shahveer Jafry romantic moments with his wife, bothering fans

Shahveer Jafry romantic moments with his wife, bothering fans

Advertisement
  • Couples have indulged themselves in showcasing their love publically.
  • Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are considered to be the most loved and winning couple.
  •  Seems like their fans are getting sick with their content.
Advertisement

Shahveer Jafry dropped a few very entrancing pictures, highlighting him and Ayesha Beig in the most euphoric and blissful mind-set.

The couple was spotted kissing and embracing each other in the referenced pictures. These photos truly overwhelmed the web and a tempest of analysis came on their way.

Advertisement

Somewhat, the netizens are valid in their viewpoints. This incredibly event hotshot of this piece of your relationship truly ought to be stayed away from.

Protection is something more significant and individuals are really offering the majority to enter their security.

At the point when you transparently share these things via web-based entertainment then you ought to be ready to confront analysis and savaging. See.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

Advertisement

Indeed, with the span of virtual entertainment individuals particularly couples have entertained themselves with displaying their adoration publically.

VIP couples investigate every possibility to help their science before individuals subsequently this act tosses them in the court of web-based entertainment pundits.

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are viewed as the most cherished and winning couple yet it seems like their fans are becoming ill with their substance and are plainly slamming them for flaunting heartfelt motions straightforwardly.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hania Aamir: The character of Hamza in drama is not perfect
Hania Aamir: The character of Hamza in drama is not perfect

Hania Aamir is enjoying all the limelight these days and garnering immense...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Prince Harry 'heartbroken' by ignorant behavior of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry 'heartbroken' by ignorant behavior of Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story