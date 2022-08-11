Advertisement
Edition: English
Shehnaaz Gill missed her brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan

Articles
Shehnaaz Gill

  • Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of her Raksha Bandhan with her brother Kaushal Joshi.
  • She wrote that she misses her brother Shehbaz.
  • There were rumours that she would not be in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of her Raksha Bandhan party with Kaushal Joshi, who is her rakhi brother.

Shehnaaz celebrated Rakhi in a series of videos. She said that she woke up late. She ties rakhi to him and tells him it’s the first time she’s done so. Kaushal tells her to touch his feet after she gives him sweets. Shehnaaz jokes, “Tu paer pad mere.”

Then Kaushal pulls out his wallet to give her money and asks for the recording to stop. Shehnaaz also said in her letter that she misses her brother Shehbaz.

Shehnaaz wrote, “Miles away from home but feels like home. Happy raksha bandhan to all. Miss you Shehbaz.”

Shehbaz, on the other hand, put a picture of himself with Shehnaaz on Twitter and wrote, “The best gift I have ever had is my sister. From god.”

There were rumours recently that Shehnaaz would not be in the Salman Khan movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But she made it clear on social media that she is a big part of the movie.

“LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week. I can’t wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film.”

She has also agreed to do a movie with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, which will be directed by Rhea Kapoor. Shehnaaz has a lot of projects going on and has been getting a lot of attention for both her personal and professional activities.

