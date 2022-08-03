Tabish Hashmi faces criticism for trolling Minal Khan

Stand-up comedian Tabish Hashmi is renowned for being extremely skilled at what he does. His incomparable wit and humour have caused many people to laugh out loud. Currently, Hashmi is presenting a few talk shows. He most recently invited Hina Altaf and Agha to his show.

Tabish brought up Minal Khan’s obvious copying of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story throughout their conversation. The comedian and now host continued to make fun of Minal. Agha and Hina, however, remained mute and refrained from making any comments about the situation.

