Tamasha contestants dances on Ye Jawani Phir Nhi Ani song

  • Tamasha is a reality show which has paved its way.
  • Now audiences have started liking the show.
  • People are loving the camaraderie and intimacy of all the contestants.
Tamasha is a reality show which has cleared its direction and presently crowds have begun enjoying the show, not just this, people in general is thinking of a great deal of ideas connected with the show.

Individuals are adoring the brotherhood and closeness of the multitude of competitors however they are of the view that now the genuine contest in the game ought to be seen.

General society is sufficiently faster to pass judgment and answer every one of the happenings in the house.

The present episode was a great episode what began with morning time, every one of the challengers were gradually awakening on the day sixth at Tamasha house.

Out of nowhere, the voice of music player awakened every one of the candidates when Yeh Jawani Phir Nahi Aani was played, numerous competitors began getting into the rhythm of tune.

A couple of candidates including Saim and Nigga Ji did over-the-top moving advances. Different contenders were additionally moving however the greater part of them were going about their responsibilities.

Watch the video of the sixth day’s morning in Tamasha residence first. This is the video.

Fans could have done without the beginning of the morning with dance and music. They expressed that as opposed to doing this they ought to do ‘Ziker’ or essentially awaken without music.

One fan said, “Adnan don’t want to add G after his name as it indicates indian but they start the day while playing song like bigg boss. Why not with some Tilawat or national anthem. Plz think about it. Why their struggle wasted????”

Another fan said that adding this music in morning isn’t our way of life and group shouldn’t add it. Numerous watchers could have done without it. Here are remarks.

