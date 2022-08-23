The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals
Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the royal family are said to...
Meghan Markle is skilled at drawing attention to her face, and the Duchess does this by striking her trademark posture.
The Suits alum frequently moves her hand toward an earring or touches her hair, according to a body language expert who just made this observation.
“Meghan will frequently be seen caressing her hair in public,” Judi James told Express. However, touching your earring is far more of a distinctive move, and since it serves no real purpose, it is more likely to imply an emotional or habitual reaction to the cameras.
The expert explained, “The hand seldom ever even touches the earrings, making it both a shortened motion. Then, one goal is to serve as a short barrier in public, which would provide her a bit more comfort than just standing with her arms at her sides.
James continued, “The majority of the royals, including Harry, display body language traits that signal a desire to build some type of physical barrier in public, and they are all abbreviated movements.
“Charles will imitate checking his watch or cufflinks while Harry will pretend to be buttoning his jacket,” the expert said.
