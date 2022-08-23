Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is skilled at drawing attention to her face.
  • Duchess does this by striking her trademark posture.
  • The Suits alum frequently moves her hand toward an earring or touches her hair.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle is skilled at drawing attention to her face, and the Duchess does this by striking her trademark posture.

The Suits alum frequently moves her hand toward an earring or touches her hair, according to a body language expert who just made this observation.

“Meghan will frequently be seen caressing her hair in public,” Judi James told Express. However, touching your earring is far more of a distinctive move, and since it serves no real purpose, it is more likely to imply an emotional or habitual reaction to the cameras.

The expert explained, “The hand seldom ever even touches the earrings, making it both a shortened motion. Then, one goal is to serve as a short barrier in public, which would provide her a bit more comfort than just standing with her arms at her sides.

James continued, “The majority of the royals, including Harry, display body language traits that signal a desire to build some type of physical barrier in public, and they are all abbreviated movements.

“Charles will imitate checking his watch or cufflinks while Harry will pretend to be buttoning his jacket,” the expert said.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals
Prince Harry and Meghan are at the rock bottom with the royals

Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the royal family are said to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story