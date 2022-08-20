Advertisement
US President Joe Biden not following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

  • President Biden and VP Kamala follow a variety of personalities on Instagram.
  • Billie Eilish, The Rock, and Jennifer Garner are notable figures among their followers.
  • A review of the president and vice president’s profiles reveals that they avoid following controversial figures.
US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris follow a variety of personalities on Instagram, including Hollywood stars and singers.

Billie Eilish, The Rock, and Jennifer Garner are notable figures among the followers of the most powerful pair on the planet.

A review of the president and vice president’s Instagram profiles reveals that they avoid following controversial figures.

Consider the case of Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress is following Kamala Haris on the Facebook-owned app, but the vice president has not returned the favour.

Johnny Depp, who has more Instagram followers than the president, is not followed by Biden or Haris. However, the Hollywood celebrity does not follow either on Instagram.

