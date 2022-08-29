Video: Kartik Aaryan’s fan Chote Rooh Baba singing Ami Je Tomar

Kartik Aaryan met a little fan, who was dressed as his character Rooh Baba.

Kartik Aaryan’s new film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was one of the best Bollywood films in 2022, and he keeps on getting appreciation for the equivalent.

He as of late met a little fan, who was dressed as his personality Rooh Baba and the youngster likewise sang ‘Ami Je Tomar’ for Kartik.

Strikingly, Kartik Aaryan’s personality name in Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 is Rooh Baba. The film likewise featured Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Sharing the video, Kartik expressed, “Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”.

In the video, the ‘Dhamaka’ entertainer should have been visible remaining next to a small child dressed as Kartik’s personality Rooh baba from his as of late delivered film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and singing the film’s famous track ‘Ami Je Tomar’.

Not long after the ‘Luka Chuppi’ entertainer shared the video, fans overwhelmed the remark segment with red heart and fire emojis. “BABA ROOH BABA ROOH BABA” a fan remarked. Another fan stated, “#love forever for kartik.”

In the mean time, Kartik is as of now happy to the point bursting on the outcome of his as of late delivered film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which gathered over Rs 200 crores in the cinema world post-Covid-19.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film additionally stars Tabu and Kiara Advani ahead of the pack jobs. Click Here to see post by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik will be next seen in ‘Shehzada’ close by Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled to deliver on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an authority Hindi revamp of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’

