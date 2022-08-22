Vijay Deverakonda dresses in burka to watch his movie in theatre

Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Liger’.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is in the middle of advancing his impending film, ‘Liger’, as of late uncovered that he wears a burqa when he goes to watch his movies in performance centers to stay mysterious at the scene.

In his connection with a news gateway, the entertainer portrayed an occurrence that occurred in 2019 when he headed out to watch his Telugu film, ‘Dear Comrade’.

The entertainer uncovered that he wears a burqa and goes into theaters and sits among the crowd and watches his movies.

He likewise facetiously added that assuming that you see a burqa-clad tall individual around you, it could presumably be him.

Explaining further, Vijay added that he saw a response where the crowd was supporting any fierce scene yet he wouldn’t give them a battle since it would go into exchange.

As per the entertainer, you simply don’t provide them that sense of finality. Vijay likewise feels that the crowd is taking a gander at him uniquely in contrast to how he is checking himself out.

I really want to give them that second to simply let out and cheer and appreciate and not trouble them with extreme feelings, he told Galatta Plus.

‘Liger’ likewise stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and others in key jobs. The film likewise has a unique appearance by, as a matter of fact, the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

It is scheduled to raise a ruckus around town on August 25, 2022.

