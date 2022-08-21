Vijay Devrakonda firmly bycotted Liger movie twitter trend

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ is slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.

The film stars Vijay and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

It also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and others in key roles.

Advertisement

Puri Jagannadh’s film, ‘Liger’ turned into the most recent objective of the blacklist pattern on Twitter after Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. A great many people are boycotting the film in view of the contribution of Karan Johar in the film.

During a press occasion in Vijayawada, its lead star Vijay Deverakonda responded to something very similar by expressing that they began the film in 2019 when there was no such pattern and by 2020, they were at that point into the shooting plans.

As indicated by the entertainer, around then, they felt like there was nobody better than Karan Johar to take their film broad.

He took Baahubali and showed us a way into North India which was an obscure area for them.

Content and creation were theirs. At the point when they mentioned the Bollywood chief to deliver the film in Hindi, he energetically took it and presently they got humongous arrive at in the North, Vijay was cited as saying by the Indian Express.

Explaining further, the south whiz added that he has no trepidation since they have put their entire being to make the film. Vijay feels that when you are right, there is compelling reason need to pay attention to anyone.

Advertisement

As indicated by him, they all are from this nation and they know the amount they accomplish for their kin and country.

Vijay likewise added that they are not from that clump who sit before PCs and tweet.

‘Liger’ is a skillet India film which stars Vijay and Ananya Panday in lead jobs.

It additionally includes Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and others in key jobs.

The film likewise gloats of a unique appearance by, in all honesty, the boxing legend Mike Tyson. It is scheduled to stir things up around town on August 25, 2022.

Also Read “Liger” sequel is confirmed by Vijay Deverakonda The film is slated for release next week and the audience is...

Advertisement