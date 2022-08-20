Wedding planning for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in full swing

The couple will exchange their second “I do” in front of their close friends and family at the Afflecks’ riverbank mansion in Georgia.

The barge is outfitted with dozens of fireworks to congratulate the newlyweds.

The admirers of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are excitedly awaiting for their idyllic marriage.

Advertisement

At the Afflecks’ riverbank mansion in Georgia, the couple will exchange their second “I do” in front of their close friends and family.

A massive barge floating close to what appears to be their celebration venue is shown in photographs from the “plantation” property that are currently going viral on social media. The barge is outfitted with dozens of fireworks to congratulate the newlyweds.

There are already tables and chairs placed, along with two pink chairs for the bride and groom to enjoy some privacy while listening to the live music.

A rehearsal dinner will be held on Friday night to begin off the festivities, and on Saturday the wedding will be held at the estate under the officiation of Jay Shetty. Visitors are welcomed to stay the next day for a BBQ send-off to round out the weekend.

According to sources, guests were welcomed with ATV rides and a campfire while workmen prepped for the lavish wedding.

Advertisement

The Sources also noted that the bride’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to the hospital on Friday after hurting her leg while falling off a boat.

Also Read Matt Damon arrives in Georgia for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s lavish wedding Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia The couple...