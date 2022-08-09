William acts in a “totally different” manner than Diana with George

Prince George’s public appearances differently than Princess Diana did with Prince William.

Richard Kay spoke to True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting style.

The 9-year-old prince is only seen in public with his siblings.

Prince William is taking care of Prince George’s public appearances in a ‘totally unique in relation to’ Princess Diana did with the Duke of Cambridge, made sense of a specialist.

Regal master Richard Kay addressed True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat to make sense of how the 9-year-old sovereign is being placed in spotlight in a “completely different way.”

“William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his,” Kay said.

He said that William was “thrust from a very young age center stage.”

In the mean time, Prince George just shows up close by his kin.

“William has taken a different view. He wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood,” Kay said.

“Inevitably, as [George] gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon as we did, and at Platinum Jubilee-type celebrations,” he added.

