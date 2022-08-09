William acts in a “totally different” manner than Diana with George

Advertisement
  •  Prince George’s public appearances differently than Princess Diana did with Prince William.
  • Richard Kay spoke to True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting style.
  • The 9-year-old prince is only seen in public with his siblings.
Prince William is taking care of Prince George’s public appearances in a ‘totally unique in relation to’ Princess Diana did with the Duke of Cambridge, made sense of a specialist.

Regal master Richard Kay addressed True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat to make sense of how the 9-year-old sovereign is being placed in spotlight in a  “completely different way.”

“William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his,” Kay said.

He said that William was “thrust from a very young age center stage.”

In the mean time, Prince George just shows up close by his kin.

“William has taken a different view. He wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood,” Kay said.

“Inevitably, as [George] gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon as we did, and at Platinum Jubilee-type celebrations,”  he added.

