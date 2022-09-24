Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in white outfit as she promotes Ponniyin Selvan

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn in a gorgeously embellished ethnic suit.
  • She wore the outfit for the promotion of Ponniyin Selvan.
  • The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam.
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went out to promote the eagerly anticipated movie Ponniyin Selvan, she turned heads in a wonderfully adorned ethnic outfit. In the spotless suit, the Jodhaa Akbar actress looked gorgeous. She will appear in two roles in the Mani Ratnam-directed film.

A similar dupatta was worn with a full-sleeved ethnic outfit that was embroidered. The exquisitely embroidered and adorned garment emanated regal appeal and fit her well. She limited the amount of jewellery to a minimum and wore it with a tiny red bindi. Golden embroidered flowers were sprinkled across the translucent dupatta.

Look at the pictures:

In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Netizens were captivated by Rai Bachchan’s debut appearance in the movie. In the photos, the actress radiated pure regal beauty.

Aishwarya was photographed at a Ponniyin Selvan advertising event wearing a gorgeous crimson kurta combo with elaborate embroidery.

Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala are among the ensemble cast members of Ponniyin Selvan.

