Alia Bhatt Gal Gadot execute dangerous stunts in Heart of Stone

Netflix released the first image from their upcoming movie Heart of Stone.

The video includes both initial movie footage and various behind-the-scenes looks.

Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, and Gal Gadot all make their Hollywood debuts in this film.

On Netflix's YouTube page, the video was unveiled during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. Over 120 titles on the platform from all over the world were announced or teased/trailered at the event.

Long images of a bike zooming through a desert and a seaside road are shown at the beginning of the video. “You know what you signed up for–no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.” Our work is too significant. Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone then makes her first appearance in the clip among montages of desolate neighbourhoods. The next section of the video provides a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from the movie as well as a preview of how they will appear in the finished product.

After a brief flash of Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the movie, and Jamie Dornan, there are multiple glimpses of fast-paced action scenes. Heart of Stone promises to be a very epic novel. It’s a very real, gritty action thriller. Gal Gadot, who performs the lead role of CIA operative Rachel Stone, said that they really wanted to make sure we kept it realistic so that viewers could experience the suffering.

In the BTS footage from the movie, Alia Bhatt, who is making her international film debut, is heard saying, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.” Aside from revealing her character’s name in the movie, Keya Dhawan, the video offers little more information about her.

While very pregnant, Alia shot several action scenes for the movie. Earlier this year, images of the actress filming scenes with her apparent baby belly appeared online. In an interview with Variety, Alia remarked, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

The Tom Harper-directed film Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie will debut on Netflix the following year.