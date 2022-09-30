Advertisement
Alia Bhatt announces that she will be launching her line of maternity wear

Articles
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity brand

Alia Bhatt is going to be a mom soon, so she is starting her own line of maternity clothes. Alia told her Instagram followers on Friday that she was pregnant.

The actress had a hard time finding clothes that were both fashionable and comfortable. In her note, Alia wrote, “I’m launching my own line of maternity wear. I don’t think anyone will ask why but let me tell you anyway.”

She continued, “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed.” The Brahmastra actor added that she was confused between buying clothes of a larger size or wearing husband Ranbir Kapoor’s clothes. “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe?” she wrote. Alia explained that her line of maternity wear started as a way to fill the gap in her existing wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia used to run a clothing line for kids called Ed-a-Mamma. She talks a lot about the brand in her social media posts.

