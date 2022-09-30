Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite
Alia Bhatt is going to be a mom soon, so she is starting her own line of maternity clothes. Alia told her Instagram followers on Friday that she was pregnant.
The actress had a hard time finding clothes that were both fashionable and comfortable. In her note, Alia wrote, “I’m launching my own line of maternity wear. I don’t think anyone will ask why but let me tell you anyway.”
She continued, “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed.” The Brahmastra actor added that she was confused between buying clothes of a larger size or wearing husband Ranbir Kapoor’s clothes. “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe?” she wrote. Alia explained that her line of maternity wear started as a way to fill the gap in her existing wardrobe.
Alia used to run a clothing line for kids called Ed-a-Mamma. She talks a lot about the brand in her social media posts.
