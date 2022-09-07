Ananya Panday says she’s ‘obsessed’ with lemon sorbet

Ananya Panday took some time off and is presently vacationing in Capri.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a series of photos of herself during her Italian vacation to her Instagram account.

Ananya may be seen in the photos wearing a flowery print dress and posing in various locations around Capri.

In a couple photos, the actor is seen posing for the camera, while in another, she is seen eating ice cream. Ananya captioned the photos, “just a girl enamoured with lemon sorbet,” with a lemon, a sun, and a water wave emoji. Soon after, her post was inundated with comments from her followers, who left heart and fire emojis in the comments area.

Ananya Panday was most recently seen in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, in which she co-starred with Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay’s Bollywood debut was supported by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The actor travelled to various cities in India to promote the film.

Ananya is presently filming on Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 has also added Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa to its cast. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film, which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Ayushmann played a transgender actor whose female voice imitation catches the attention of others in the first instalment. It also had Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead role, and it was a huge success. It was one of the most successful Hindi films of 2019.

