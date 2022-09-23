Angered for being “totally arrogant,” Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is being “dragged” for what is being called her immaturity and “arrogance”.

These accusations were made by royal analyst Daisy Cousens.

Ms. Cousens also asserted that Meghan “should have listened” to Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle is being “dragged” for what is being called her immaturity and “arrogance.” These accusations were made by royal analyst Daisy Cousens during an interview with Chris Smith.

“I think Meghan Markle is so obsessed with being on what’s trendy that no matter how Camilla tried to help her, she’d have no interest because Camilla is not one of the trendy Royals,” the pundit said in the opening statement.

“She’s not the late Queen, she’s not William or Catherine or one of the popular ones – she was known as the most hated woman in England for a long time there.”

Ms. Cousens even continued by asserting that Meghan “should have listened” to Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Soon after, she called the Duchess “Completely arrogant and immature and that’s just what she is,”

Advertisement “She seems to care about no one but herself and she seems to have isolated Prince Harry from his family in a very toxic way and I predict it is only going to end in tears.”