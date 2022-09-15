Advertisement
Anna Kendrick: 'The Pitch Perfect' group chat is 'disgustingly adorable'

  • Anna Kendrick has stated that she is still in communication with her ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars.
  • The 37-year-old actress appeared in the franchise alongside Rebel Wilson and others.
  • Kendrick says the cast is as close as they’ve ever been after 10 years together.
Anna Kendrick, the actress, has stated that she is still in communication with her ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars.

The 37-year-old actress appeared in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ film franchise alongside Rebel Wilson and others.

According to a news source, the cast members are Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, and Kendrick has stated that the cast is as close as they’ve ever been.

She stated in the post, “We are texting each other going like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys it’s almost been 10 years and remember this night?’ And like sending pictures from filming the first riff off in that empty pool and we’re freezing cold. So it’s very, it’s almost like disgustingly adorable.”

Kendrick appeared in all three ‘Pitch Perfect’ films between 2012 and 2017, and she’s formed a close relationship with her co-stars over the last decade.

As she told the media, “I think like by the third movie, it really did feel like these girls are family like in the way that you don’t even choose your family. I’m so grateful to have those relationships and to have this weird, accidental family.”

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Kendrick recently encountered some drama when she got caught in an elevator.
The famous actor compared it to being in a “absurdist farce”

Kendrick shared, “It was very dramatic. The second that the elevator like kerplunked it was like … well, obviously we’re not trapped in this elevator, that would be too crazy, that would be insane. I was in this absurdist comedy. Thank goodness, because otherwise, I would have been in a horror film about being trapped in an elevator forever.”

When she attempted to flee, Kendrick was relieved that she was donning a “large flowy skirt.”

She stated, “Everything else I had was like a miniskirt, but something tells me today is going to be the day to wear the long flowy skirt and that was the day that I had to climb out of a hatch at the top of an elevator.”

Also Read

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader apparently call it quits
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader apparently call it quits

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have reportedly broken up. A source close...

