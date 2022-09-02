Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a luxurious farmhouse in Alibaug

Advertisement
  • Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, are Hollywood’s most popular couple
  • The power duo is popularly known as Virushka
  • Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021, making their family of three complete.
Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, are Hollywood’s most popular couple. On December 11, 2017, they married in a romantic ceremony in Italy in an intimate gathering. They have been having a great life together since then. The power duo is popularly known as Virushka among admirers. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021, making their family of three complete.

Anushka and Virat have now purchased a luxury farmhouse in Alibaug for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to ETimes. According to the space, the mansion will be built on 8 acres of ground near Zirad, a village in Alibaug, and the two will spend almost 19 crores, 24 lakh, and 50 thousand rupees. According to the source, a deposit of one crore and fifteen lakhs has already been made to the government treasury. Vikas Kohli, Virat’s brother, completed the transaction on Tuesday, a day before Ganpati, who is now in Dubai for the Asia Cup event. Samira Habitats, a well-known real estate company, handled the sale.

Six months ago, Anushka and Virat inspected the property. Due to his hectic cricket schedule, Virat was unable to visit Alibaug and secure the location. This land costs a total of 19 crore 24 lakh 50 thousand rupees. The family paid 3 lakh 35 thousand rupees in stamp duty.

On the professional front, Anushka and Virat reunited for a project shoot. They were dressed alike and posed like rock stars. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress captioned the photos, “Always wanted to create a band with a handsome boy.”

Also Read

Anushka Sharma talked openly about marriage and the influence of parents
Anushka Sharma talked openly about marriage and the influence of parents

Anushka Sharma is a hugely popular Indian actress. she also entered the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen at Pearl Harbor Photos
Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen at Pearl Harbor Photos
Todd and Julie Chrisley'saddened' by 10-Year-Old's'misleading narrative'
Todd and Julie Chrisley'saddened' by 10-Year-Old's'misleading narrative'
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Shah Rukh Khan's pathaan new look, fan ask about the first song
Shah Rukh Khan's pathaan new look, fan ask about the first song
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Salaam Venky screening, Aamir khan's new look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story