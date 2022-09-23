Ayesha Jhulka tells why she let Akshay Kumar spit water on her face

Ayesha Jhulka appeared in several hit films in the 90s including Kurbaan.

Ayesha Jhulka just got back into acting with the Prime Video series Hush Hush. In the 1990s, she was in a number of hit movies, such as Kurbaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Khiladi. In Khiladi, which she was in with Akshay Kumar, there was a scene that surprised a lot of people. Ayesha recently talked about how she felt when water was spit in her face during a scene.

This is the scene depicted in the romantic song Kya Khabar Thi Jaana from the film Khiladi (1992). At the moment, Akshay approached Ayesha in the pool with his mouth full of water and spat on her. Ayesha stated that she commits to a project when she signs the contract, thus she did not refuse when requested to film the scene.

She told, “I strongly believed then and believe it even now, that if you have taken on a project you have to surrender yourself to your director and your team. Have faith in them and just do what they are telling you to. Yes, when it comes to the don’ts, you must say establish don’ts before you get onto the set, or before you sign the project, which I have.”

“I have also had my restrictions, that I would not wear a particular costume, or not be comfortable doing certain scenes. I have also had those don’ts, but not after coming on set. Once I decide to do a project, with all the clarity, then I would go all out, surrender myself, try to be punctual, try to be the director’s actor, and I don’t like to throw tantrums unless I am being troubled unnecessarily.”