Some people are devoid of all humanity, even in the midst of a national emergency. One instance is Gulshir Macchi, who persuaded a flood victim with the promise of assistance before raping her. Ayesha Omar is highlighting this.

In Shadadpur in Sindh’s Sanghar district, a rickshaw driver by the name of Gulshir Macchi kidnapped a young Hindu girl under the guise of giving her food.

The person who raped the flood victim is alleged to have drugged her and held her hostage for two days.

“And now, this is happening, … Is there any end to the shamelessness? Just abuse, steal, loot, violate, torture and suppress. On every level. I don’t even know what to feel. Or what to think.” Ayesha wroe.

The culprit has been detained by police, who have also lodged a FIR against him. In order to better comprehend the girl’s condition, the affected person is undergoing a number of medical examinations.