Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar upsets by victim of flood being raped while receiving aid

Ayesha Omar upsets by victim of flood being raped while receiving aid

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar upsets by victim of flood being raped while receiving aid

Ayesha Omar upsets by victim of flood being raped while receiving aid

Advertisement

Some people are devoid of all humanity, even in the midst of a national emergency. One instance is Gulshir Macchi, who persuaded a flood victim with the promise of assistance before raping her. Ayesha Omar is highlighting this.

In Shadadpur in Sindh’s Sanghar district, a rickshaw driver by the name of Gulshir Macchi kidnapped a young Hindu girl under the guise of giving her food.

The person who raped the flood victim is alleged to have drugged her and held her hostage for two days.

Also Read

Watch Feroze Khan says Ayesha Omar shouldn’t trust him
Watch Feroze Khan says Ayesha Omar shouldn’t trust him

Feroze Khan, the sweetheart of Lollywood, has been able to blend having...

“And now, this is happening, … Is there any end to the shamelessness? Just abuse, steal, loot, violate, torture and suppress. On every level. I don’t even know what to feel. Or what to think.” Ayesha wroe.

Advertisement

Ayesha Omar

The culprit has been detained by police, who have also lodged a FIR against him. In order to better comprehend the girl’s condition, the affected person is undergoing a number of medical examinations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story