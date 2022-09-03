Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now

Pakistan is as of now crushed by monstrous blaze floods which unleashed ruin in the nation, annihilating significant pieces of Sindh and Balochistan totally. The foundation of practically 60% of the nation has been annihilated. While the catastrophes have tried the persistence of Pakistanis, nearby individuals and numerous Pakistani big names put forth attempts to help individuals impacted by flood, and are gathering merchandise and assets.

One of Lollywood’s ravishing celebrity Ayeza Khan has been asking individuals to give to the flood casualties. Turning to her instagram account she uploaded a picture to do whatever possible in your capacity.

The degree of harms brought about by the blaze floods is unsalvageable and ending any headway made. Tragically, the floods have taken a great many lives and caused huge obliteration.

