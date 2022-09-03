Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn

Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now it’s your turn

Ayeza Khan says; Danish and I made our contribution and now

Advertisement

Pakistan is as of now crushed by monstrous blaze floods which unleashed ruin in the nation, annihilating significant pieces of Sindh and Balochistan totally. The foundation of practically 60% of the nation has been annihilated. While the catastrophes have tried the persistence of Pakistanis, nearby individuals and numerous Pakistani big names put forth attempts to help individuals impacted by flood, and are gathering merchandise and assets.

One of Lollywood’s ravishing celebrity Ayeza Khan has been asking individuals to give to the flood casualties. Turning to her instagram account she uploaded a picture to  do whatever possible in your capacity.

Tap to view;

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

The degree of harms brought about by the blaze floods is unsalvageable and ending any headway made. Tragically, the floods have taken a great many lives and caused huge obliteration.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan flaunts while posing sensuously in the stars
Ayeza Khan flaunts while posing sensuously in the stars

Ayeza and Danish the famous celebrity couple enjoying their outing in the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story