BLACKPINK drops a fierce dance performance video

BLACKPINK returns with stunning dancing skills and strong expressions set to the music of their latest single Shut Down.

The septet from South Korea On September 19, 2022, at midnight KST, published an official dance performance video for Shut Down, the new title track of their long-awaited full-length album BORN PINK, on their YouTube channel

BLACKPINK fans can now see all four members of the girl band perform unusual dance techniques in the latest dance performance video.

The video includes the furious choreography done for the title track, which has been shattering music charts all over the world since its September 16, 2022 release.

In less than 24 hours, the video has received over 12 million views on YouTube.

