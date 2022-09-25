BLACKPINK mega-hit album ‘Born Pink’ achieving new milestones

BLACKPINK’s album Born Pink debuted at No. 1 on the UK official album chart.

It is the first music video album to ever debut at the top of the chart.

The group’s lead single Shut Down made its Official Singles Chart debut at No 24.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK is achieving new milestones across the United Kingdom with its power-packed music album Born Pink.

Born Pink, the most recent album by BLACKPINK, debuted at No. 1 on the UK official album chart, according to a Soompi report from September 24.

Born Pink, a song by the K-pop girl group, has become the first music video album to ever debut at the top of the UK official album chart.

The group’s new album Born Pink becoming the first UK Official Number 1 by a K-pop girl group is a remarkable achievement that cements them in history, according to Martin Talbol, CEO of the official charts organisation.

While this was going on, BLACKPINK’s brand-new lead single Shut Down made its Official Singles Chart debut at No. 24 while its B-side Typa Girl remained at No. 93.

Also Read BLACKPINK makes history as a female band with their new album BLACKPINK's second album BORN PINK sold 1,011,266 copies on its first day...