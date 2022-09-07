Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bobby Deol begins new project

Bobby Deol begins new project

Articles
Advertisement
Bobby Deol begins new project

Bobby Deol begins new project

Advertisement
  • He has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, Race 3, and others.
  • The actor was last seen in Aashram 3 and his character was well received.
  • In related news, Bobby Deol has begun work on his new project, ‘Shlok- The Desi Sherlock.’
Advertisement

Bobby Deol is one of Hollywood’s most brilliant performers. He has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, Race 3, and others. He has been delighting his admirers by completing back-to-back assignments and demonstrating his flexibility. His 2.0 version has been dubbed by internet users. The actor was last seen in Aashram 3 and his character was well received.

In related news, Bobby Deol has begun work on his new project, ‘Shlok- The Desi Sherlock.’ Kunal Kohli, the filmmaker, unveiled the new film on Wednesday. He posted a photo of it on Instagram. Bobby Deol co-stars in the film with Ananya Birla. She is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, and educationist and mental health campaigner Neerja Birla. Kunal Kohli commented on the photo, saying, “Today marks the start of my new film. I really need your love and blessings.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by kunalkohli (@kunalkohli)

Advertisement

 

Previously, Bobby Deol stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that education is critical for anyone aspiring to work in Bollywood. Bobby believes that if their career in the glam world does not pan out, they have a degree and can do anything else.

Also Read

At Arjun & Carla’s reception, Bobby Deol and Sussanne look great
At Arjun & Carla’s reception, Bobby Deol and Sussanne look great

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story