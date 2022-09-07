Bobby Deol begins new project

He has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, Race 3, and others.

Bobby Deol is one of Hollywood’s most brilliant performers. He has appeared in films such as Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Badal, Race 3, and others. He has been delighting his admirers by completing back-to-back assignments and demonstrating his flexibility. His 2.0 version has been dubbed by internet users. The actor was last seen in Aashram 3 and his character was well received.

In related news, Bobby Deol has begun work on his new project, ‘Shlok- The Desi Sherlock.’ Kunal Kohli, the filmmaker, unveiled the new film on Wednesday. He posted a photo of it on Instagram. Bobby Deol co-stars in the film with Ananya Birla. She is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, and educationist and mental health campaigner Neerja Birla. Kunal Kohli commented on the photo, saying, “Today marks the start of my new film. I really need your love and blessings.”

Previously, Bobby Deol stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that education is critical for anyone aspiring to work in Bollywood. Bobby believes that if their career in the glam world does not pan out, they have a degree and can do anything else.

