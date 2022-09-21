Amir Khan is a Pakistani-born professional boxer and two-time world champion.

He was born into poverty but rose to prominence in the boxing world.

Amir displayed his pricey watch and car.

Amir Khan is a Pakistani-born professional boxer and two-time world champion. He was born into poverty but rose to prominence in the boxing world. He has always been proud to identify as a Pakistani and has never tried to hide who he really is. He has always been loved by Pakistanis, and he has made an effort to give back as much as he is can to Pakistan, whether it be through boxing, Covid, or other endeavours.

Amir Khan had tremendous professional success, which aided him in his interest of collecting automobiles and timepieces. As a result of his career-long championship success, Amir enjoys adding high-end automobiles and pricey watches to his collection. Amir displayed his pricey watch and car, the costs of which are enough to make one’s head spin, despite his claims that he has grown up and desires a simpler life.

He revealed that the watch he was sporting had a value of $100,000, which is equivalent to 23,992,540 Pakistani rupees.

Amir also revealed that his Rolls Royce, which is currently worth 250,000 pounds (or 67,994,558 Pakistani rupees), is his most costly vehicle.

