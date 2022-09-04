Brahmastra director claims he recognised himself in Ayan Mukerji

He continued, “Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra has the power to throw fire. We had planned to create that live on stage at the event. Jr NTR was also going to be a part of the performance. It was an act that I was looking forward to at the event. Hopefully, we’ll do the performance at the success bash of Brahmastra!”

S S Rajamouli then spoke highly of Brahmastra producer Karan Johar, “There’s a lot of difference between the film that he and I make. But I really appreciate the passion that he puts in, in his films. 5 years ago, when he said that he’s attempting this kind of a film with a mad guy called Ayan Mukerji, and when he told me to be a part of it, I agreed because of the respect and friendship I have for him. But then, I didn’t know anything about Brahmastra.”

He added, “When Ayan Mukerji started narrating this story about the Astras to me, all my childhood fantasies came alive. The other thing I really liked is the time and energy he has invested in creating the Astraverse. I felt that such kind of film should be supported in whatever way possible, in the South of India. It is talking about the superheroes which are there in our itihaas and are mentioned in our puranas. Everything about Brahmastra is about Indianness and Indian emotions.”

Ayan Mukerji couldn’t be a part of this grand event S S Rajamouli stated, “Ayan called me that still some work is left on the film. He asked me whether he should stay in Mumbai or come to Hyderabad for this event. That’s when I saw myself in him. I insisted that he should stay back and that we’ll take care of the promotions because ultimately, it is the film that is going to speak to the audience.”

S S Rajamouli raised laughs as he blurted out details of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s character in Brahmastra, “Ayan will have a heart attack! But you all have seen in the trailer that he (Nagarjuna Akkineni) possesses the Nandi Astra. My pet name, interestingly is Nandi. Hence, I felt so happy. Ayan has shown the power of Nandi Astra in a fantastic way. I got excited by it.”

He continued, “There’s one more interesting connection here. There are many Shivas here. One is obviously Ranbir, who plays Shiva in the film. Nagarjuna, meanwhile, is known for one of the greatest films in Indian history, Shiva. Nagarjuna and Shiva are inseparable. My name also means Shiva. So there are three Shiva’s in the film.”

S S Rajamouli then praised lead actor Ranbir Kapoor by narrating, “Once during RRR promotions in Mumbai, we had a get together. Tarak (Jr NTR) asked me to put the songs of Ranbir’s film Rockstar (2011). Tarak started singing the songs with Ranbir on television! Ranbir was present in the room and he was awestruck! That song was not even in Hindi. It was in Kashmiri language I think. And this guy, Tarak, was singing the song (comfortably)!”

