Camilla now has a monopoly after Charles’ aide was forced to resign

His Majesty’s former valet Michael Fawcett had been by His Majesty’s side since the 1980s.

He was forced to resign as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation last September.

Clive and Camilla are in full control, but it’s the Queen Consort who is calling the shots.

“His loss is enormous,” said an insider to WA Today. Michael was the King’s most trusted advisor. He gave the boss company and reassurance, which is exactly what he needed right now.”

“Now that he’s gone, Clive and Camilla have complete control, though in reality, it’s the Queen Consort who is in charge.”

“The King used to believe that Fawcett and Camilla were the only people who understood him, but now that Fawcett is gone, she has the monopoly,” the source added.

“She is the King’s rock, to be fair.” She has a grounding and reassuring presence. She makes him laugh, and they’ve been through the mill together, so they have a lot of common ground,’ the source added.

“He, in turn, adores her,” the expert observed.

