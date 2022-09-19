Christopher Schwarzenegger shocked his fans with transformation

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, is the son of Maria Shriver and Terminator actor Arnold Shriver.

Was seen at his brother Patrick’s 29th birthday celebration in Malibu.

On Sunday with family and Chris Pratt.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shocked fans with his amazing transformation when he visibly lost some weight.

On Sunday, Christopher was seen at his brother Patrick’s 29th birthday celebration in Malibu.

After starting his weight loss adventure in 2020, the 24-year-old son of Maria Shriver, 66, and Terminator actor Arnold Shriver, 75, struck a striking figure.

Chris joined his famous family and Chris Pratt, 43, for the festivities at Nobu, showing off his lean figure in a grey shirt, blue sweatpants, and sneakers.

Arnold had a cordial conversation with his ex-wife Maria while sporting a tropical print shirt, an electric blue jacket, and cream pants.

Hollywood Life reports that Christopher has been progressively shedding weight ever since deciding to lead a better lifestyle in 2020.

His family is impressed by his efforts to lead a better lifestyle.

When Christopher turned 24 years old a year ago, both his father Arnold and brother Patrick praised him for his training routine.

His well-known bodybuilder father praised him on Instagram, writing, ‘Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!’

‘Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings,’ Patrick wrote.

