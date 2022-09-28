Coke Studio producer Xulfi praises The Quickstyle

The Norwegian hip-hop and urban dance group The Quickstyle is popular right now because of how strangely they perform hit songs from different cultures, like Bollywood’s “Kala Chashma,” Coke Studio’s “Kana Yaari,” and BTS’s “Fake Love.”

It has now officially teamed up with Coke Studio for another exciting performance of the hit song Peechay Hutt from the 14th season, and Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi) has nothing but good things to say about the dance moves and visuals.

The producer, songwriter, and composer went on social media to introduce the funky dance crew that recreated the magic of Peechay Hutt (originally by Hasan Rahm and the Justin Bibis) and wrote a detailed review about it.

Check out the video!

