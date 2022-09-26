Advertisement
Ellie Goulding has been outspoken about her mental health







  • Ellie Goulding has spoken openly about having panic attacks throughout her career.
  • After becoming a mother, she “reached new heights of panic and fear”.

Ellie Goulding, the most famous singer claims that she has been controlling her anxiety episodes by cuddling her kid, since his birth.

After giving birth to her son Arthur in April 2021, the 35-year-old singer became “much more of an emotional person,” which allowed her to face increased worry.

The Love Me Like You Do singer stated during an interview with Mirror, “It’s huge, but the joy they bring and the fact they make you laugh really balances that out.

When I get anxious, giving Arthur cuddles and hanging out with him really makes me feel a lot better,” added the vocalist.

The singer of Still Falling For You has spoken openly about having panic attacks throughout her singing career, but after becoming a mother, she “reached new heights of panic and fear.”

“If you haven’t had a panic attack, it’s so hard to describe and explain but it’s just so overwhelming.

She added: With the current climate and what’s going on in the world, it’s making everything seem a lot more intense.

It’s some kind of survival mechanism to you and your kid. You want to survive as much as possible for them and you also want them to survive, so you’re kind of fighting for both of you. It’s a lot.”

