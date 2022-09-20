Elton John recalls ‘joyous’ times with Queen Elizabeth

Elton John recalls dancing with Queen Elizabeth II to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle.

A musician wrote a song about his memories of the Queen on the day of her burial.

Elton John recalls dancing with Queen Elizabeth II to Rock Around the Clock at Windsor Castle, and he remembered her fondly.

Advertisement

On the day of the Queen’s burial, the iconic musician posted images of himself meeting Britain’s longest reigning queen and exchanging good memories with her.

“Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” Along with the vintage photographs, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker created a song.

“My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour.”

“I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences,” he stated.

John added, “But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Before finishing, he added, “She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Also Read Elton John will perform in ‘A Night When Hope and History Rhyme’ Elton John is a British singer. Elton John is gearing up for...