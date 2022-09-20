Elton John will play in White House to celebrate his amazing career

Elton John to perform at the White House on Friday.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to host “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme”.

He was ranked the top solo artist in US chart history by Billboard.

The British musician Elton John will continue his extensive global farewell tour with a performance at the White House to honour his record-breaking career, this week.

The “Rocket Man” singer will perform at “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” on the South Lawn on Friday, the White House announced. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host the event.

The evening would highlight the “unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience.” according to the administration.

The White House announced that the speeches will be delivered by both Bidens.

Following the relaxation of Covid-19 limitations, the White House is once again hosting public events. James Taylor performed there last week.

According to Billboard’s 2019 list of the “Greatest Artists of All Time,” John, 75, came in third place overall and was regarded as the best solo artist in US chart history, after The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Before it ends in Sweden in July 2019, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which started in Allentown, Pennsylvania, will have played more than 300 shows worldwide.

