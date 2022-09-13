Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon slaying in blue strapless dress

Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Morning Show.

The 46-year-old actress wore a gorgeous blue sequin dress and jet-black high-heeled shoes.

She also shared a video of herself getting ready for the awards ceremony on Instagram.

Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon got everyone’s attention in a flawless blue sequin dress as she went to the 74th Yearly Early evening Emmy Awards function, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 46-year-old entertainer put on a polished figure at the high-profile occasion as she modeled for a bunch of photographs prior to advancing to the capability’s primary region.

The Legally Blonde star has been set up for the Honor for Remarkable Lead Entertainer in a Dramatization Series for her work on The Morning Show.

Witherspoon wore a dull blue sequin dress and looked each inch the Hollywood Superstar while going to the Early Primetime Emmy Awards function.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) Advertisement

To add more style to her look the Foundation Grant winning entertainer likewise shook a stylish arrangement of ebony high-obeyed shoes.

The Election star embellished with a perfect jewelry and a sparkling sets of hoops.

Witherspoon likewise shared a video to her Instagram account, in which she was seen preparing for the honors function, on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The entertainer depicts Bradley Jackson In the first part of the day Show, which debuted on the Apple TV+ web-based feature in 2019.

The Morning Show, which has run for two seasons, has gotten boundless basic recognition since its presentation.

Also Read Emmy Awards: Selma Blair earns a standing ovation from crowd Selma Blair received a standing ovation at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Amid...