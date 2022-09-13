Advertisement
Edition: English
Emmy Awards: Selma Blair earns a standing ovation from crowd

Articles
  • Selma Blair received a standing ovation at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
  • Amid her courageous years long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Selma Blair, the actress got a wildly energetic applause from the group at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in the midst of her brave years long fight with various sclerosis.

The Legitimately Blonde star was showered with cheers as she advanced toward middle of everyone’s attention, telling the crowd ‘I am so, so honored,’ and saying thanks to them as her eyes welled with tears.

The Cruel Intentions star was the honor show’s last moderator of the night.

‘I am honored to be here this evening to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series, said Blair, who looked shocking in a dark Alexander McQueen outfit with yellow embellishments and her blondie locks flawlessly separated aside.

The entertainer, who is mother to child Arthur, 11, with ex Jason Bleick, 2018 opened up to the world about her determination, which has affected her capacity to talk and utilize her left leg. She itemized her excursion in the 2021 narrative Presenting, Selma Blair.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

The American Crime Story announced on Saturday that she will compete in the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars with professional dancer Sasha Farber.

Blair informed E! News,’I’m so happy, so invigorated by this,’ adding that her stint on the series marks a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing – not just healing, but finding strength and support.’ Her time on the show is a new chapter in her recovery.

According to the actor from the television show Anger Management, she wants to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, which affects a person’s brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.

