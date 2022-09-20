Emraan Hashmi denies news about his injury in Kashmir

Ground Zero, an action movie, started filming in Srinagar a few weeks ago.

It is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Reports said that Emraan Hashmi and crew members were attacked by bad people in Pahalgam.

Advertisement

Ground Zero, an action movie directed by Tejas Deoskar and starring Emraan Hashmi, started filming in Srinagar a few weeks ago. Emraan posted a picture of himself on Instagram as he was on his way to Srinagar. He said it would be his first time there. After finishing their work in Srinagar, the cast and crew moved to Pahalgam, where they are now shooting. Yesterday, a few news stories said that the actor and other crew members were attacked by bad people in Pahalgam and that stones were thrown at them. But Emraan Hashmi has now said that these reports are “false” and he doesn’t believe them.

According to the reports, the attack happened on September 18 in the evening, after the shooting was over. But now, Emraan Hashmi has taken to Twitter to say that nothing like that has happened and that the reports about stones being thrown are not true. He said that people in Srinagar and Pahalgam have been very friendly and helpful. Emraan Hashmi tweeted that the rumours were not true, saying, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .”

See what he said on Twitter below:

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Advertisement

The lead role in Tejas Deoskar’s Ground Zero is played by Sai Tamhankar, and this will be the first time Emraan and Sai have worked together on screen. Zoya Hussain plays a key role in the movie as well.

Emraan Hashmi will also be in Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, in addition to Ground Zero. It is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Emraan will also be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie Tiger 3.