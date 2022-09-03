Euphoria Sisters Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow were spotted together at the Venice Film Festival.

They play sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard on the HBO show Euphoria.

Sweeney recently came under fire for sharing photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party.

On September 2, co-stars Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow had a brief reunion at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

The two were photographed on the Bones and All red carpet wearing Giorgio Armani floor-length gowns. Sweeney wore a high, satin neckline with a huge bow and her hair slicked back. Apatow opted for a strapless black gown with a crimped side sweep.

The actors accentuated their appearance with statement jewellery, as they are no strangers to best-dressed lists. Sweeney donned blingy bracelets and earrings, while Apatow sported a necklace with red stones to match her dramatic lip.

Sweeney’s second red carpet appearance during the festival comes after the White Lotus star was pictured arriving in Italy in head-to-toe Tory Burch on Sept. 1.

Offscreen, the couple has proven to be just as close. Sweeney shared romantic photographs of herself and Apatow during a photoshoot on Instagram in April, writing, “My ride or die.”

Sweeney’s appearance at the Venice Film Festival isn’t the only occasion the co-stars have made headlines recently. She recently came under fire for photos she shared from her mother’s 60th birthday party, and she addressed some of the “crazy” charges on Aug. 27.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival will be hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales and will feature highly anticipated films such as Blonde, White Noise, Bones and All, and Don’t Worry Darling. Julianne Moore chairs this year’s panel, which also includes Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro, and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

