Florence Pugh shares her experience of “Don’t Worry Darling”

Florence Pugh recently revealed details about her time spent on the Don’t Worry Darling set.

The Little Women, 26, celebrated the movie’s opening in theatres on Friday with a heartfelt Instagram post that included images from the set.

Her behind-the-scenes pictures showed her posing with costar Kate Berlant, wheeling a vintage automobile through a lonely region, travelling on set in a trolley with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, and sticking out her tongue while wearing hair rollers.

Pugh also uploaded a photo of herself dancing in character with Olivia Wilde, her co-star and director.

Pugh also uploaded a photo of herself dancing in character with Olivia Wilde, her co-star and director.

Her blog post was published amid rumours that there was a lot of conflict on site, particularly between the actress and her director. Despite this, Pugh expressed her gratitude for her coworkers in her writing.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh wrote of the film’s theater debut. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.”

“Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching,” she continued.

