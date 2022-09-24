Advertisement
Florence Pugh shares her experience of “Don’t Worry Darling”

Articles
  • The 26-year-old celebrated the movie’s opening in theatres on Friday.
  • She posted a heartfelt Instagram post.
  • Her behind-the-scenes pictures showed her posing with costar Kate Berlant.
Florence Pugh recently revealed details about her time spent on the Don’t Worry Darling set.

The Little Women, 26, celebrated the movie’s opening in theatres on Friday with a heartfelt Instagram post that included images from the set.

Her behind-the-scenes pictures showed her posing with costar Kate Berlant, wheeling a vintage automobile through a lonely region, travelling on set in a trolley with cinematographer Matthew Libatique, and sticking out her tongue while wearing hair rollers.

Pugh also uploaded a photo of herself dancing in character with Olivia Wilde, her co-star and director.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

Her blog post was published amid rumours that there was a lot of conflict on site, particularly between the actress and her director. Despite this, Pugh expressed her gratitude for her coworkers in her writing.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh wrote of the film’s theater debut. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.”

“Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching,” she continued.

Also Read

Olivia Wilde finally speaks out about why Florence Pugh isn’t backing her amid rivalry rumours
Olivia Wilde finally speaks out about why Florence Pugh isn’t backing her amid rivalry rumours

Olivia Wilde responded to rumours of ignoring actor Florence Pugh. She said...

 

